Home
Plant Tours Are Back!
Regional San offers free, educational tours with a unique, behind-the-scenes look at where your wastewater goes after you flush your toilet and wash your dishes.
Confluence Regional Partnership Grant Program
This grant program is designed to help fund projects that assist the community and advance our mission, vision, values, and goals. We are interested in your ideas and efforts that advance environmental, educational, and economic vitality in the Sacramento region. Learn more!