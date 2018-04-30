Regional San’s Recycled Water Fill Station is open for the 2022 irrigation season for residential and commercial recycled water users.
If you are interested in becoming a recycled water fill station customer, please fill out the training request form. Please note that previous customers will need to complete the training again, as it has been more than five years since the fill station last operated.
Frequently Asked Questions
For additional questions regarding the Recycled Water Fill Station, please call our 24-hour hotline at (916) 876-FILL or email us at rwfillstations@sacsewer.com.